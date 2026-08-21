Art Remains Garage Sale
Art Remains Garage Sale
Art Remains Creative Reuse Center is bursting at the seams with donations. Stop by our sale to help clear out the garage to make room for more. This is a pay what you can event for a non-profit organization that works to keep arts and crafts materials out of landfills by getting them into the hands of artists and crafters at very affordable prices. Find fabric, Christmas crafts and decor, paper, paints, yarn, craft wood and so much more.
Art Remains storage garage
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Art Remains Creative Reuse Center
8478684626
artremains23@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Art Remains
artremains23@gmail.com
Art Remains storage garage
1007 S Palmer AveBloomington, Indiana 47401
8478684626
artremains23@gmmail.com