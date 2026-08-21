Art Remains Garage Sale

Art Remains Creative Reuse Center is bursting at the seams with donations. Stop by our sale to help clear out the garage to make room for more. This is a pay what you can event for a non-profit organization that works to keep arts and crafts materials out of landfills by getting them into the hands of artists and crafters at very affordable prices. Find fabric, Christmas crafts and decor, paper, paints, yarn, craft wood and so much more.