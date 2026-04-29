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Author Event and concert with Children’s author, Bobbie Lancaster

Author Event and concert with Children’s author, Bobbie Lancaster

FREE EVENT
Join us for an afternoon author event and children's concert with Bobbie Lancaster, who will be sharing her new book "We Are All Connected"
This event will take place in our children's department and does not require registration.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR/ARTIST:
Bobbie Lancaster has a heart for adventure & a gift for singing the truth.
Rooted in Americana & Folk traditions, her music, paintings, and children’s books carry a common theme of justice, a longing for a kinder world, and an undying hope that our shared human experience connects and has the power to lead us together into something better.
www.bobbielancaster.com

Morgenstern Books
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/