Author Event and concert with Children’s author, Bobbie Lancaster

FREE EVENT

Join us for an afternoon author event and children's concert with Bobbie Lancaster, who will be sharing her new book "We Are All Connected"

This event will take place in our children's department and does not require registration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR/ARTIST:

Bobbie Lancaster has a heart for adventure & a gift for singing the truth.

Rooted in Americana & Folk traditions, her music, paintings, and children’s books carry a common theme of justice, a longing for a kinder world, and an undying hope that our shared human experience connects and has the power to lead us together into something better.

www.bobbielancaster.com

