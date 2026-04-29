Author Event with #1 award-winning author, Rea Frey

FREE EVENT

Join us for an evening with author Rea Frey in celebration of the release of her new book, "Dear Mother"

For this event, Rea will be in conversation with bookseller Grace Hamilton.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

In a tense thriller set deep amid the forests of the Pacific Northwest, a determined mother works to uncover the secrets of her family’s dark past, fearful of what their history may reveal.

After a childhood riddled with trauma and unanswered questions, Isabelle Archer vows to chase down the truth. So when her estranged mother dies, the investigative journalist returns to the one story that still haunts her.

Isabelle was thirteen when her three foster siblings died tragically in a fire. The blaze was ruled an accident, and despite the neglect, Isabelle never wanted to believe her mother was a killer. But twenty-five years later, the accusations linger.

Back in Cedarloch to settle the estate, Isabelle revisits her childhood home. A familiar dread permeates the surrounding woods. And when autopsy reports cast new suspicions, Isabelle unearths much more than just terrifying memories.

With help from her ex, Isabelle frantically digs for answers. What really happened the night of the fire? How did her mother die? And are the two somehow connected? What they find could poison long-held memories―and incinerate everything she thought to be true.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rea Frey is the #1 award-winning, bestselling author of a dozen books. As a book doula, she has helped over 500 authors land agents and publishing deals. A Silver Falchion finalist, Book Pipeline’s Film Adaptation Winner, and voted one of Marie Claire’s Best Fiction Writers, Rea's work has been optioned for film, featured on Good Morning America, CBS Saturday Mornings, in People Magazine and The New York Times. To learn more, visit reafrey.com.

