Author Event with bestselling author, S.A. Barnes

FREE EVENT

Join us for an evening with bestselling author S.A. Barnes, who will be celebrating the release of her latest novel, "Death's Daughter"

ABOUT THE BOOK:

The steamy mythology of Neon Gods meets the dark academia of Ninth House in this contemporary romance from USA Today bestselling author S.A. Barnes.

After a lifetime of chaos, Jocasta has finally found her home with good friends, great classes, even a messy situationship with her former TA—a normal life.

Well, as normal a life as the only child of Death can have.

She’s always refused to embrace her father’s legacy. Instead of lives, she instead feeds on her classmates’ disappointments, failures, and rejections. Finals week has her feasting, and all is good.

Until Death ruins her life. Again.

Without warning, Death names Jocasta as his sole successor, making her a powerful ally… and a massive target. Devon, a descendant of Lust, claims to want to help her—for a price.

Jo will do anything to protect the people she loves and the life she’s worked so hard for.

Even if it means becoming a monster.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

S.A. BARNES works in a high school library by day, recommending reads, talking with students, and removing the occasional forgotten cheese stick as bookmark. She is the author of Goodreads Choice finalist Dead Silence, Ghost Station, and Cold Eternity, and she has published numerous novels across different genres. Barnes lives in Illinois with more dogs and books than is advisable and a very patient spouse.

