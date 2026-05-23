Author Event with Charlie Nelms at Morgenstern Books

Join us for an evening with author and educator Charlie Nelms in celebration of his latest book, Start Where You Find Yourself II: Reflections on Leadership, Purpose, Education, and Legacy. For this event, Charlie will be joined in conversation by Rashad Nelms.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Start Where You Find Yourself II is a collection of reflections drawn from a lifetime of leadership, education, faith, and public service.

In concise, disciplined statements, Dr. Charlie Nelms shares lessons shaped by decades of experience as a university chancellor, educator, and advocate for opportunity. The reflections encourage readers to think deeply about leadership and the role education plays in shaping individuals and communities.

Beginning with the reminder that “you do not start from nothing—you start from history,” this book emphasizes the importance of preparation, discipline, integrity, and purpose.

Throughout this treasure trove of wisdom, readers will encounter reflections on leadership grounded in service, education as a pathway to freedom, the discipline required for excellence, the responsibility that comes with opportunity, and the resilience needed to persevere through adversity.

Designed to be returned to again and again, Start Where You Find Yourself II offers readers a set of guiding principles for leadership, learning, and life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Charlie Nelms is a person of the soil. One of eleven children, he was born and reared on a farm in the Arkansas Delta. With the love and encouragement of his parents, teachers, and members of the small rural church where his family worshipped, Charlie went on to become a drum major for racial justice and a national leader in higher education. He earned his undergraduate degree in agronomy and chemistry from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and his master’s and doctoral degrees in higher education administration from Indiana University.

Nelms served as chancellor of Indiana University East, University of Michigan-Flint, and North Carolina Central University. In addition, he served as Vice President of Institutional Development and Student Affairs at Indiana University where he had responsibility for a wide range of administrative functions including diversity and equity. In retirement, Charlie serves as President-in-Residence with the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Senior Consultant with the Association of Governing Boards in Washington, DC. Additionally, he serves on numerous boards including the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

In 2019, the Indiana University Press published his book, From Cotton Fields to University Leadership: All Eyes on Charlie, A Memoir. His most recent book, Start Where You Find Yourself II: Reflections on Leadership, Purpose, Education, and Legacy, was published in 2026. All royalties support HBCU scholarships and other charitable causes.