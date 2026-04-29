Author Event with children's author, Kim Howard

Join us in the children's department for an afternoon with local author Kim Howard in celebration of her new book, The Naked Streak!

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Dress code: birthday suit! Here is a side-splittingly funny picture book about a kid who refuses to wear any clothing -- until they discover a few unusual fashion pieces...

On a scooter -- naked! In the cereal aisle -- naked! During story time -- naked! All week, the kid's parents beg them to put on some clothes, but their naked streak wears on. There's no end in sight. (Well, other than one *rear* end...) Come on, who cares about boring old clothes?

Until… they find an oh-so-sparkly tutu in their sister's closet. And ooh, her favorite pair of underwear -- that would make a fancy shirt, wouldn't it? Plus, Woof Woof won't miss his collar, will he? It's such a glamorous necklace!

In this laugh-out-loud picture book that celebrates creativity and individuality, join a free-spirited kid as they finally break their naked streak by creating an ultra-wacky outfit all their own.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Kim Howard is the author of Do Mommies Ever Sleep (LBYR, 2024), which Kirkus lauded as “gently humorous,” and Grace and Box (Feiwel & Friends, 2021). A former teacher, she lives in Bloomington, Indiana with her husband and children.

