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Author event with Linda Castillo at Morgenstern Books

Author event with Linda Castillo at Morgenstern Books

Join us for an evening with bestselling author Linda Castillo, who will be celebrating the release of her new book, A Dark Path: And Other Kate Burkholder Short Stories. For this event, she will be joined in conversation by bookseller and host of our monthly Murder Mystery Book Club, Grace Hamilton.

Morgenstern Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/