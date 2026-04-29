Author event with New York Times Bestselling Children’s author, Nick Bruel

FREE EVENT

Join us for an afternoon with beloved children's author Nick Bruel to celebrate his newest Bad Kitty book, "Bad Kitty Gets A Job"

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Over 18 million Bad Kitty books now in print! See Kitty as she gets her FIRST JOB in order to buy her favorite video game in this rambunctious full-color graphic novel, Bad Kitty Gets a Job, perfect for fans of DOG MAN and INVESTIGATORS.

Kitty wants the newest, coolest video game, Hyper Crazed Feral Alley Cat Mayhem 3. She wants it badly enough she's considering the worst...getting a job. It will take dedication, a bit of trickery, and plenty of hi-jinks. Will Kitty be able to stay focused enough to get her video game, and maybe even get the job done?

Find out in this hilarious full-color addition to the bestselling Bad Kitty series!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Nick Bruel is the creator of the New York Times bestselling Bad Kitty series. He lives with his family in Pleasantville, New York, along with their sometimes-good-sometimes-bad cats Rose and Noodles.