Author Event with pop culture enthusiast, Matt Browning

FREE EVENT

Join us for an evening with author Matt Browning, who will be celebrating the release of his "Gilmore Girls Pop Culture Reference Guide"

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Finally understand every single pop culture joke, obscure reference, and witty one-liner that makes Gilmore Girls one of the most reference-packed shows in television history.

Gilmore Girls Pop Culture Reference Guide is an in-depth look at the thousands of topical references to people, places, movies, music, and events that make up many of the funniest lines on the ever-popular television series Gilmore Girls, bringing new and longtime fans alike in on the joke while educating readers about pop culture and world events from the turn of the twenty-first century. Despite the timelessness of its humor and heart, however, there is one aspect of Gilmore Girls that firmly anchors it in its era: the sizable cache of dated pop culture references that were topical for the time period but leave today’s viewers, especially those of younger generations, scratching their heads.

Over the course of seven seasons and 153 episodes from 2000 to 2007, followed by a four-part revival series in 2016, Gilmore Girls has become a cultural touchstone with an extraordinarily devoted fan base. In every episode, its fast-paced style of dialogue offered biting observations and timeless humor about issues such as dating, sex, marriage, divorce, race, gender equality, gay rights, and more, while its characters offered rapid-fire pop culture references with seemingly every breath. Every episode is laced with jokes about people, places, and events that have been blurred, or even forgotten, by time, from the Bangles to the Mothman Prophecies to the works of Shakespeare to the long-forgotten Glitter. Meticulously researched episode by episode, Gilmore Girls Pop Culture Reference Guide is an eye-opening, illuminating encyclopedia of thousands of topical jokes that will help both new and longtime fans experience their favorite show in a whole new light.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Matt Browning is a lifelong television devotee and pop culture enthusiast who has watched Gilmore Girls more times than he can count. His previous book, The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide (Lyons Press), is a similarly veined pop culture encyclopedia of that enduringly popular series, and Gilmore Girls Pop Culture Reference Guide is a worthy sequel that gives the same treatment to a show that had even more cultural references than The Golden Girls. The Golden Girls book was an instant favorite, rising to the top of its category rank on Amazon sales and earning out its advance in its initial print run. Browning lives in Charleston, West Virginia.

