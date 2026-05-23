Author Event with Rachel Lulich at Morgenstern Books

Join us for an evening with local author Rachel Lulich, who will be discussing her various books including the most recent, The Red Door. For this event, she will be joined in conversation by staff bookseller and host of our Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Club, Matthew Woods.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

In Hargrove Settlement, nobody dreams.

Those few who do, like 12-year-old Aster Temple, are banished through a mysterious portal to an unknown fate or forced to flee into the dangerous wilderness lands. Aster is determined not to get caught, but then she begins having strange waking Dreams. Her only clue is a friendship with Kennedy Lake, which Aster abandoned when Kennedy's mother was exposed as a Dreamer.

In her efforts to figure out what is happening to her, Aster begins to learn the meaning of friendship, but her Dreams are only getting worse. And when a fugitive Dreamer returns to Hargrove, bent on revenge, Aster must choose whether to save herself or risk everything for a people who don’t deserve her help.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Bloomington author Rachel Lulich writes science fiction, fantasy, and historical fiction featuring timeless themes and characters you can root for. She is best known for her novel for young readers, The Red Door, and her realistic space adventure, the Fractured Galaxy trilogy.