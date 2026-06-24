Author event with Ryan L. Cole at Morgenstern Books
Author event with Ryan L. Cole at Morgenstern Books
Join us for an evening with author Ryan L. Cole, who will be discussing his recent book The Last Adieu: Lafayette’s Triumphant Return, the Echoes of Revolution, and the Gratitude of the Republic. For this event, he will be joined in conversation by Jill Weiss Simins, program director at the Indiana State Archives.
Morgenstern Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall RdBloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com