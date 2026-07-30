Author event with Valena Beety at Morgenstern Books
Author event with Valena Beety at Morgenstern Books
Join us for an evening with author, former federal prosecutor, and McKinney Professor of Law at IU, Valena Beety, who will be celebrating the release of her new book, Pink Crime: Fighting Against the Criminalization of Motherhood, Pregnancy, and Queer Identity. For this event, Valena will be joined in conversation with Chelsea Sanders.
Morgenstern Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall RdBloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com