© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author event with Valena Beety at Morgenstern Books

Author event with Valena Beety at Morgenstern Books

Join us for an evening with author, former federal prosecutor, and McKinney Professor of Law at IU, Valena Beety, who will be celebrating the release of her new book, Pink Crime: Fighting Against the Criminalization of Motherhood, Pregnancy, and Queer Identity. For this event, Valena will be joined in conversation with Chelsea Sanders.

Morgenstern Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/