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Baby Brilliance at WonderLab

Baby Brilliance at WonderLab

Baby Brilliance is a weekly program for infants / pre-walkers and their caregivers. Each week participants will explore themes related to infant development. Inspired by the book, “Experimenting with Babies,” by Shaun Gallagher.

Recommended Ages: Infants / pre-walkers and their caregivers - walkers should attend Discovery Time for more appropriate content. Older siblings are always welcome.

WonderLab Science Museum
0-14.50
Every week through Sep 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
WonderLab Science Museum
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 337-1337
publicrelations@wonderlab.org
https://wonderlab.org/