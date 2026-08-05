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Ballet Hispánico New York

Ballet Hispánico New York

Ballet Hispánico New York is the nation’s leading American Latino dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs.

The Bloomington performance will be an evening-length presentation of CARMEN.maquia. Since the debut in 1875, Carmen, the titular character from Bizet’s opera, has become a timeless cultural icon, inspiring generations of composers, choreographers, and writers to attempt to capture her elusive and alluring nature.

Ballet Hispánico honors the powerful Spanish leading lady with Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s electrifying CARMEN.maquia. One of today’s most sought-after choreographers, Sansano’s quintessential ballet invigorates this timeless tale with an unrelenting energy that leaves you breathless. Highly original and full of explosive movement, CARMEN.maquia is a bold reimagining of this tragic tale.

IU Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

IU Auditorium
1-812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
https://www.iuauditorium.com/
IU Auditorium
1211 East 7th Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
https://www.iuauditorium.com/