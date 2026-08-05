Ballet Hispánico New York is the nation’s leading American Latino dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs.

The Bloomington performance will be an evening-length presentation of CARMEN.maquia. Since the debut in 1875, Carmen, the titular character from Bizet’s opera, has become a timeless cultural icon, inspiring generations of composers, choreographers, and writers to attempt to capture her elusive and alluring nature.

Ballet Hispánico honors the powerful Spanish leading lady with Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s electrifying CARMEN.maquia. One of today’s most sought-after choreographers, Sansano’s quintessential ballet invigorates this timeless tale with an unrelenting energy that leaves you breathless. Highly original and full of explosive movement, CARMEN.maquia is a bold reimagining of this tragic tale.