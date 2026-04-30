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Bedford Public Library's Summer Discovery Festival

Bedford Public Library's Summer Discovery Festival

Join us on Thursday, May 28th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm for our annual Summer Discovery Festival! Get ready for an evening packed with excitement as we launch our summer reading program, "Unearth A Story." There will be food, music, games, and fun perfect for the whole family. As always, this event is free and open to the public!

Bedford Public Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org