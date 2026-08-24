Beginning/Intermediate Photoshop [Zoom]

Are you looking for ways to improve your photographs, taken with camera or cell phone? Maybe there's something you didn't mean to be in the shot, or the photo is not quite sharp enough, or at a bit of an angle, or too dark, or the sky is just plain blah. In this course you'll learn how to use the magic of Adobe Photoshop to enhance your photographs in many different ways. You’ll also learn how to make your own greeting cards for all occasions, and create portraits of family, friends, and pets.

NOTE: This is a hands-on course. Students will need to have the latest version of Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Photoshop Elements installed on their home computers (Adobe Photoshop available here).