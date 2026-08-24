Beginning Watercolor

This introductory watercolor class with award-winning artist and instructor, Mary Sue Veerkamp Schwab, is packed full of helpful information for beginner level students. Whether you paint along with the instructor or work on your own, you can expect individual attention and will be amazed at what you can do!

Class Objectives:

- Review of the basics: What can my brushes and paper do for me?

- Wet-on-Wet: Applying wet paint to a pre wetted paper to create a soft blend for skies and florals.

- Wet-on-Dry: Applying paint directly to dry paper for a sharp controlled edge.

- Layering watercolor with watercolor (transparent washes)

- Use layering and dry brush on small compositions to hone skills

This class will include demonstrations and students participate in supportive classroom critiques. Many students request taking this class a second or third time!

Supplies: The following materials are based on Mary Sue's painting approach, and are suggestions, not requirements. Students are welcome to incorporate their own material preferences, and must bring their own supplies:

Paper:

The most important element. Arches cold press paper is recommended, in block or sheet formats.

- Block, 140pound, Cold Press, 9x12 or 10 x14 or 11x14.

- Large individual sheets, can be divided into 2-4 smaller sheets, buy Cold Press.

Paints:

I recommend a limited palette. 10 Winsor & Newton Professional grade colors:

- 6 warm colors: Winsor Red, Winsor Yellow, Burnt Siena, and Raw Siena, Permanent Rose and Winsor Violet.

- 4 cool colors: Winsor Blue Green Shade, Winsor Blue Red Shade, Hookers Green, and Paynes Grey.

Other items:

- Dr. Ph. Martin's Bleed Proof White Fine Art Paint, or similar opaque white.

- Pencils, hard lead 2H or 4H

- *Pencil sharpener

- Kneaded eraser

- *Drawing board, 12"x26"

- White watercolor tape (not painter's tape)

- Palette and mixing pans (preferred is ceramic white palette)

- *2 small water holders or cups

- Small mixing pans for colors, mine have lids.

*Drawing boards, pencil sharpener, paper towels, rulers, and water holders/cups will be available, but you may use your own if preferred.

Brushes:

Do not spend a fortune on brushes. Winsor & Newton has an inexpensive line. I also like the black silver brushes.

Sizes: 1” and ½”flat; #4 or #7 #10 round; Detail #2 round. Must have a couple of large watercolor brushes for washes. My favorite brush: Silver Black Velvet Oval ¾”.

Supplies can be ordered from several art suppliers including Blick, Jerry's Artarama, or Bloomington Fine Arts Supply if you prefer to shop locally.