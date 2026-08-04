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Bloomington Chamber Singer Auditions

Bloomington Chamber Singer Auditions

Bloomington Chamber Singers is holding auditions - come join us! We are looking for all voice parts. Auditions are available for all voice parts. This season is not one not to miss – music from Bach to the Beatles, the Nunes Garcia Requiem (which will be recorded), The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, a modern American work for choir, chamber ensemble, and projections and of course our traditional Messiah Sing

St. Thomas Lutheran Church
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Bloomington Chamber Singers
781-367-6581
bcs@chambersingers.info
www.chambersingers.info
St. Thomas Lutheran Church
3800 E. 3rd Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
781-367-6581
bcs@chambersingers.info
https://www.chambersingers.info/