Bloomington Chamber Singer Auditions
Bloomington Chamber Singer Auditions
Bloomington Chamber Singers is holding auditions - come join us! We are looking for all voice parts. Auditions are available for all voice parts. This season is not one not to miss – music from Bach to the Beatles, the Nunes Garcia Requiem (which will be recorded), The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, a modern American work for choir, chamber ensemble, and projections and of course our traditional Messiah Sing
St. Thomas Lutheran Church
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Bloomington Chamber Singers
781-367-6581
bcs@chambersingers.info
St. Thomas Lutheran Church
3800 E. 3rd StreetBloomington, Indiana 47401
781-367-6581
bcs@chambersingers.info