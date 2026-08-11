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Bloomington Peace Choir Performance

Bloomington Peace Choir Performance

The BLOOMINGTON PEACE CHOIR (BPC) cordially invites you to join us for our upcoming performance promoting peace and harmony through song. We believe compassion and kindness build stronger and more peaceful communities.

Fourth Street Arts Festival
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bloomington Peace Choir
8123252387
wmarencik@gmail.com
https://facebook.com/BloomingonPeaceChoir

Artist Group Info

Bloomington Peace Choir
wmarencik@gmail.com
https://facebook.com/BloomingonPeaceChoir
Fourth Street Arts Festival
4th Street and Lincoln St (parking lot west of the Venue)
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
4th.street.festival@gmail.com
https://www.4thstreet.org/