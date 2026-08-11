Bloomington Peace Choir Performance
Bloomington Peace Choir Performance
The BLOOMINGTON PEACE CHOIR (BPC) cordially invites you to join us for our upcoming performance promoting peace and harmony through song. We believe compassion and kindness build stronger and more peaceful communities.
Fourth Street Arts Festival
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bloomington Peace Choir
8123252387
wmarencik@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bloomington Peace Choir
wmarencik@gmail.com
Fourth Street Arts Festival
4th Street and Lincoln St (parking lot west of the Venue)Bloomington, Indiana 47408
4th.street.festival@gmail.com