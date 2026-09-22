Bloomington Peace Choir Performance at the Farmer's Market
Bloomington Peace Choir Performance at the Farmer's Market
Come to the Bloomington Farmer's Market on 401 N. Morton Street on Saturday, Oct 3rd at 10:30am to hear your Bloomington Peace Choir share songs about community, peace, and compassion. Join with us and experience some "feel good" moments. See you there!
Bloomington Peace Choir
Bloomington Community Farmer's Market
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Bloomington Peace Choir
8123252387
wmarencik@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bloomington Peace Choir
wmarencik@gmail.com
Bloomington Community Farmer's Market
401 N. Morton St.Bloomington, Indiana 47404
8123252387
wmarencik@gmail.com