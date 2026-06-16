Bloomington Yacht Club Open House
Bloomington Yacht Club Open House
Open House at The Bloomington Yacht Club on Lake Lemon. This FREE family-friendly event includes sailing demonstrations, boat rides, tours of the BYC facilities, hands-on rigging & knot tying, float-a-boat, all-ages activities, beverages, snacks, and more.
1:00-4:00 p.m. rain or shine on Sunday, June 21st. Address for GPS: 8911 E. Sail Away Lane
Unionville, Indiana 47468
Bloomington Yacht Club
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every month on Sunday through Jun 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Bloomington Yacht Club
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bloomingtonyachtclub@gmail.com
Bloomington Yacht Club
8911 E. Sail Away LaneUnionville, Indiana 47468
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bloomingtonyachtclub@gmail.com