Bloomington Yacht Club Open House

Open House at The Bloomington Yacht Club on Lake Lemon. This FREE family-friendly event includes sailing demonstrations, boat rides, tours of the BYC facilities, hands-on rigging & knot tying, float-a-boat, all-ages activities, beverages, snacks, and more.

1:00-4:00 p.m. rain or shine on Sunday, June 21st. Address for GPS: 8911 E. Sail Away Lane

Unionville, Indiana 47468

