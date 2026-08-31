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Book Discussion on Gary W. Gallagher’s “Causes Won, Lost & Forgotten…How Hollywood and Popular Art Shape What We Know About The Civil War”

Book Discussion on Gary W. Gallagher’s “Causes Won, Lost & Forgotten…How Hollywood and Popular Art Shape What We Know About The Civil War”

A Book Discussion on Gary W. Gallagher’s “Causes Won, Lost & Forgotten…How Hollywood and Popular Art Shape What We Know About The Civil War” will be held Tuesday, September 29, at 6:30 pm at Heartworks Brewing, 1703 N College Ave. Bloomington.

Gallagher contends most people learn about the Civil War from films and art instead of history books. In his book, Gallagher says public ideas come from four main traditions created in the 1800s: the Lost Cause, the Union Cause, the Emancipation Cause, and the Reconciliation Cause. And it’s Gallagher’s belief that the strong Union Cause perspective is mostly left out of modern stories. You don't even need to read the book...ever see "Gone With The Wind"? or "Cold Mountain" or any other Civil War movie... then come join the discussion!

Monroe County Civil War Roundtable
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Monroe County Civil War Roundtable
8123900530
kevitt@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

markkevitt@comcast.net
Monroe County Civil War Roundtable
Heartworks, 1703 N College Ave.
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
8123900530
kevittmark@gmail.com