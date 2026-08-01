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Book Share & Local Author's Talk~Emily Bobo

Book Share & Local Author's Talk~Emily Bobo

For 20 years, Emily Bobo (MFA, PhD) has taught writing to single moms, ex-cons, military vets, and (non)traditional students at Ivy Tech Community College. In 2024, Emily served a one-year term on the board of Women Writing for (a) Change-Bloomington; in 2026, she will graduate their Conscious Feminist Leadership Training program as a member of The Embers cohort. Emily has co-held circles for Girls Write, the Young Writers Summer Camp, and the WWf(a)C Summer Retreat at the Benedictine Hospitality Center.

Juniper Art Gallery
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

Meagan McClain
Juniper Art Gallery
615 W Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
18128221663
meagan@juniperartgallery.com
https://juniperartgallery.com/pages/events