Breakneck Midsummer Night's Dream at the Indy Fringe Fest
Breakneck Midsummer Night's Dream at the Indy Fringe Fest
Shakespeare’s most beloved play! The award-winning Tim Mooney Rep adds more actors! All of Shakespeare’s “Dream” as a sexy, one hour, six-actor romp! A dose of Renaissance Viagra! Three couples vault their way into the marriage bed via this whirlwind tale of Romantic Rivalry, Fairy Ribaldry, Love Potions… and an Ass! Six favorite actors from around the country present the local premiere of “Breakneck Midsummer Night’s Dream,” taking on the wild rigors of chasing around the stage, weaving themselves into an intricate knot of Shakespearean lovemaking!”
NOTE: there will be SIX performances with shows on 8/14 (9:30 pm), 8/15 (11 am), 8/17 (8:00 pm), 8/20 (9:30 pm), 8/21 (9:30 pm) and 8/22 (5:00 pm)
District Theatre
$16-22
09:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Timothy Mooney Repertory Theatre
8477573648
tim@timmooneyrep.com
Artist Group Info
Tim Mooney
tim@timmooneyrep.com
District Theatre
627 Massachusetts Ave.Indianapolis, Indiana 46204
8477573648
tim@timmooneyrep.com