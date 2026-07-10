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Candlelight Tour: Victorian Superstitions at Barker Mansion

Candlelight Tour: Victorian Superstitions at Barker Mansion

What did Victorians believe would happen if you opened an umbrella indoors, spilled salt, or heard a clock stop unexpectedly? Why were mirrors covered after a death, and why did certain flowers carry hidden meanings?

Join us for an intriguing evening exploring the curious and often unsettling superstitions that shaped daily life in the late nineteenth century. Through an engaging lecture, discover the beliefs, omens, and traditions that influenced everything from weddings and funerals to luck, love, and the supernatural.

Following the presentation, guests are invited to wander through Barker Mansion on a self-guided tour, illuminated by the warm glow of candlelight. Experience the beauty and atmosphere of the historic home after hours as flickering lights and shadowed corridors evoke the elegance—and mystery—of the Victorian era.

Please note: This is not a haunted house, paranormal investigation, or ghost tour. The evening focuses on the fascinating history and folklore of Victorian superstitions and offers a unique opportunity to experience Barker Mansion by candlelight.

Please note: Program length may vary slightly depending on guest count and other event factors. All programs begin promptly at the scheduled start time. Guests may arrive up to 15 minutes prior to the program; earlier entry cannot always be accommodated.

The Barker Mansion
$25
Every week through Oct 30, 2026.
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Barker Mansion
2198731520
events@barkermansion.org
https://barkermansion.org
The Barker Mansion
631 Washington St.
Michigan City, Indiana 46360
2198731520
events@barkermansion.org
https://barkermansion.org/