© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrate the Season

Celebrate the Season

Are you ready to celebrate the season with the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra?

Popcorn? Check.

Comfy chair? Check.

Lights turned down low? Check.

The feeling of quiet anticipation you get when they play music from your favorite holiday films? Check!

Music from the Movies is the theme of this year’s festive holiday celebration.

Choose from the 5pm or 8pm show, before or after enjoying Bloomington’s Canopy of Lights.

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$10 - $27
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org

Artist Group Info

Bloomington Symphony Orchestra
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/