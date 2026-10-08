Are you ready to celebrate the season with the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra?

Popcorn? Check.

Comfy chair? Check.

Lights turned down low? Check.

The feeling of quiet anticipation you get when they play music from your favorite holiday films? Check!

Music from the Movies is the theme of this year’s festive holiday celebration.

Choose from the 5pm or 8pm show, before or after enjoying Bloomington’s Canopy of Lights.