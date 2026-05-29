Celtic Thunder: Celebrate Your Favorite Songs

Captivating audiences across the nation, Celtic Thunder is once again bringing their thrilling blend of tradition and innovation to Southern Indiana.

Longtime fans will be thrilled to see their favorite voices come together, blending their remarkable talents in an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia. Backed by the phenomenal Celtic Thunder Band, the show seamlessly weaves live music with captivating storytelling and immersive stagecraft.

Support WTIU with a monthly gift of $15 and receive two tickets for the show Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis. Support WTIU with a monthly gift of $20 or more for two tickets to the show and a special soundcheck party with the band before the show! Relive the magic of Celtic Thunder at this truly special evening!