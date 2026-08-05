Making its IU Auditorium debut, Cirque Éloize has been a creative force and ambassador for Quebec culture for over three decades. As a precursor to contemporary circus, the company constantly reinvents the art of encounter by combining circus, music, dance, theater, and technology to offer experiences that go beyond simple entertainment and remain etched in the minds of audiences.

In Bloomington, they’ll perform an evening-length work titled iD – Evolution. Acrobats defy gravity, dancers explode into striking urban movements, and every space is transformed into a playground for the imagination. Trampoline, aerial hoop, trial bike, breakdancing, and many other disciplines intertwine in an electrifying performance where every jump, every movement, and every note of music tells a story.

iD – Evolution explores identity and encounter in a world where bodies speak, clash, and respond to each other. It is an experience that shakes the senses, transports, and amazes—a visual and auditory journey where poetry and urban energy merge to create a show that is both spectacular and deeply human.