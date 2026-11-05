Connections for Caregivers: Adult Caretaker Resource Fair

Find the help you need to navigate your caregiving journey. Learn about available services and discover tools to help make your caregiving journey a little easier. Anyone caring for another adult or an individual with a disability is encouraged to attend. Browse and talk with local support vendors from services like in-home health care, long term nursing care, hospice, elder law and more.

Doors open at 10 am, and presentations begin at 10:30 am, with at break at 11:45 am with refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library, and include:

· Elder Law and Estate Planning · Michelle Findley, Findley Law

· Alzheimer's Association · Shannon Sackman

· Home Medical Equipment and Accessibility · Williams Brothers Health Care Pharmacy

Walk-ins are welcome, though an RSVP is appreciated