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Coyote vs Acme (2026)

Coyote vs Acme (2026)

After Acme products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, Wile E. Coyote decides to hire a billboard lawyer (Will Forte) to sue the Acme Corporation.

A growing friendship between Coyote and Kevin motivates their determination to win the court case, as it pits them against Buddy Crane, the intimidating boss of Kevin’s former law firm, who now represents Acme.

Based on “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier

Starring: Will Forte, Lana Condor, Tone Bell, John Cena

Directed by Dave Green
Screenplay by Samy Burch

Rated: PG
Length: 1hr 50mins
Format: DCP

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$12
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/