Coyote vs Acme (2026)
Coyote vs Acme (2026)
After Acme products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, Wile E. Coyote decides to hire a billboard lawyer (Will Forte) to sue the Acme Corporation.
A growing friendship between Coyote and Kevin motivates their determination to win the court case, as it pits them against Buddy Crane, the intimidating boss of Kevin’s former law firm, who now represents Acme.
Based on “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier
Starring: Will Forte, Lana Condor, Tone Bell, John Cena
Directed by Dave Green
Screenplay by Samy Burch
Rated: PG
Length: 1hr 50mins
Format: DCP
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$12
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org