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Curiosity Lab at WonderLab

Curiosity Lab at WonderLab

Curiosity Lab is an after-school, free play program for kids ages 6-10 years. Children are invited to explore, experiment, and engage in hands-on sensory activities at their own pace. No instructions, no pressure—just curiosity-driven play. Held in WonderLab (or sometimes outdoors weather permitting), the space is set up for exploration with a variety of rotating materials and stations.

There will be one main activity/installment/manipulative for the month that will be brought out every Thursday. This will rotate with the month and the month's theme.

Recommended Ages: Designed for children ages 6 - 10, but siblings are welcome.

WonderLab Science Museum
0-14.50
Every week through Sep 24, 2026.
Thursday: 04:00 PM - 05:45 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
WonderLab Science Museum
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 337-1337
publicrelations@wonderlab.org
https://wonderlab.org/