Curiosity Lab at WonderLab

Curiosity Lab is an after-school, free play program for kids ages 6-10 years. Children are invited to explore, experiment, and engage in hands-on sensory activities at their own pace. No instructions, no pressure—just curiosity-driven play. Held in WonderLab (or sometimes outdoors weather permitting), the space is set up for exploration with a variety of rotating materials and stations.

There will be one main activity/installment/manipulative for the month that will be brought out every Thursday. This will rotate with the month and the month's theme.

