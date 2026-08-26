© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daniel Cueto, composer/flute; Kimberly Carballo, piano; with Eric Bowling, flute (guest), and Pei-San Chiu, flute

Daniel Cueto, composer/flute; Kimberly Carballo, piano; with Eric Bowling, flute (guest), and Pei-San Chiu, flute

The Jacobs School of Music presents a faculty and guest artist recital by Daniel Cueto (composer/flute), Kimberly Carballo (piano), Eric Bowling (flute), and Pei-San Chiu (flute).

Repertoire
(All works by Daniel Cueto)
Fantasía de tijeras (2026)
Estudio en Trujillo (2025)
Canciones de cuna (2026)
Música para un antiguo gobernante (2025)
Ave (2025)
El molinero (2026)

Enjoy this performance from almost anywhere in the world via LIVE@jacobs!

Further event information is at https://events.iu.edu/musiciub/event/2386297-daniel-cueto-composerflutes-kimberly-carballo

Auer Hall
05:00 AM - 06:00 AM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Auer Hall
200 S. Eagleson Ave, Bloomington
Bloomington, Indiana 47405