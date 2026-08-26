Daniel Cueto, composer/flute; Kimberly Carballo, piano; with Eric Bowling, flute (guest), and Pei-San Chiu, flute

The Jacobs School of Music presents a faculty and guest artist recital by Daniel Cueto (composer/flute), Kimberly Carballo (piano), Eric Bowling (flute), and Pei-San Chiu (flute).

Repertoire

(All works by Daniel Cueto)

Fantasía de tijeras (2026)

Estudio en Trujillo (2025)

Canciones de cuna (2026)

Música para un antiguo gobernante (2025)

Ave (2025)

El molinero (2026)

Enjoy this performance from almost anywhere in the world via LIVE@jacobs!

Further event information is at https://events.iu.edu/musiciub/event/2386297-daniel-cueto-composerflutes-kimberly-carballo

