© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

David Rust Memorial All-Day Singing

David Rust Memorial All-Day Singing

Singers and the curious are invited to the 21st annual David Rust Memorial All-Day Sacred Harp Singing. The event takes place at St. Mark's United Methodist Church (100 N State Road 46, Bloomington, IN) on Saturday, October 24, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana. We will sing from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a traditional potluck dinner on the grounds at noon. Local singers are encouraged to bring a dish to share. We will be singing from both the 2025 revision of The Sacred Harp and The Shenandoah Harmony. Don't worry: Loaner song books will be available. A voluntary donation will be taken to help cover expenses. Learn more along with parking instructions bloomingtonsacredharp.com

Other area singings are listed on the website as well, including a Cooper Book singing on Sunday, October 25 at the Leipsic Community Center near Orleans, Indiana.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

bloomingtonsacredharp.com
bloomingtonsacredharp@gmail.com
https://bloomingtonsacredharp.com/
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church
100 N St Rd 46
Bloomington, Indiana 47402