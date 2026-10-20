David Rust Memorial All-Day Singing

Singers and the curious are invited to the 21st annual David Rust Memorial All-Day Sacred Harp Singing. The event takes place at St. Mark's United Methodist Church (100 N State Road 46, Bloomington, IN) on Saturday, October 24, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana. We will sing from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a traditional potluck dinner on the grounds at noon. Local singers are encouraged to bring a dish to share. We will be singing from both the 2025 revision of The Sacred Harp and The Shenandoah Harmony. Don't worry: Loaner song books will be available. A voluntary donation will be taken to help cover expenses. Learn more along with parking instructions bloomingtonsacredharp.com

Other area singings are listed on the website as well, including a Cooper Book singing on Sunday, October 25 at the Leipsic Community Center near Orleans, Indiana.