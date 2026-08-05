Dennis James Hosts Halloween

Bloomington’s favorite musical mastermind is back for his annual spooky spectacular. Dennis James returns to the IU Auditorium pipe organ for a spine-tingling Halloween tradition that blends vintage thrills with live musical artistry.

The evening will begin with a live radio-style re-enactment of the Inner Sanctum mystery “The Vengeful Corpse,” drawing audiences into a chilling tale of suspense straight from the golden age of radio and starring student actors from IU’s Department of Theatre and Drama.

James will then perform solo as he provides his signature live organ accompaniment to two silent film comedy classics: Laurel & Hardy’s eerie (and hilarious) Habeas Corpus and Buster Keaton’s clever caper The Haunted House. Equal parts spooky and spirited, this Halloween favorite delivers laughter, nostalgia, and just the right amount of fright.