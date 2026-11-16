HARDY FOOL

Although the 1849 premiere of Nicolai’s interpretation of Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor was canceled after only four performances, it garnered increasing popularity after his death and eventually became known as his masterpiece.

This brilliant comic romp is faithful to the Bard’s story while set to fabulous music.

Sir John Falstaff, a notoriously drunk and womanizing has-been knight, tries to court two married women for his financial advantage. Mistress Ford and Mistress Page decide to teach the old sot a lesson, and he is the victim of a series of pranks, first by them, and then by the whole town, until he finally sees the light.

Artistic Staff

Conductor

Erina Yashima

Stage Director

Gina Lapinski

Set Designer

Steven C. Kemp

Costume Designer

Lauren Roark

Lighting Designer

Josh Hemmo

Wig & Makeup Designer

Andrew Elliot

Chorus Master

Lisa Hasson

Diction Coach

Daniel Overly