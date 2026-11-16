“Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor” by Otto Nicolai
“Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor” by Otto Nicolai
HARDY FOOL
Although the 1849 premiere of Nicolai’s interpretation of Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor was canceled after only four performances, it garnered increasing popularity after his death and eventually became known as his masterpiece.
This brilliant comic romp is faithful to the Bard’s story while set to fabulous music.
Sir John Falstaff, a notoriously drunk and womanizing has-been knight, tries to court two married women for his financial advantage. Mistress Ford and Mistress Page decide to teach the old sot a lesson, and he is the victim of a series of pranks, first by them, and then by the whole town, until he finally sees the light.
Artistic Staff
Conductor
Erina Yashima
Stage Director
Gina Lapinski
Set Designer
Steven C. Kemp
Costume Designer
Lauren Roark
Lighting Designer
Josh Hemmo
Wig & Makeup Designer
Andrew Elliot
Chorus Master
Lisa Hasson
Diction Coach
Daniel Overly