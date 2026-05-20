DinoLab: Dig, Build, Learn
DinoLab: Dig, Build, Learn
Travel back to the age of dinosaurs at DinoLab! Enjoy hands-on activities, science exploration, and creative workshops designed for dino enthusiasts of all ages. Choose a morning or afternoon session and dive into discovery.
Dates:
Saturday, September 5, 2026
Monday, September 7, 2026 (Also Labor Day/Half-Price Admission Day)
WonderLab Science Museum
4-8
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
WonderLab Science Museum
308 W 4th StBloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 337-1337
publicrelations@wonderlab.org