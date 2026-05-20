© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DinoLab: Dig, Build, Learn

DinoLab: Dig, Build, Learn

Travel back to the age of dinosaurs at DinoLab! Enjoy hands-on activities, science exploration, and creative workshops designed for dino enthusiasts of all ages. Choose a morning or afternoon session and dive into discovery.
Dates:
Saturday, September 5, 2026
Monday, September 7, 2026 (Also Labor Day/Half-Price Admission Day)

WonderLab Science Museum
4-8
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
WonderLab Science Museum
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 337-1337
publicrelations@wonderlab.org
https://wonderlab.org/