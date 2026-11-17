Power. Knowledge. Language. Who has the right to speak, and how? Disorder of Discourse reimagines Michel Foucault’s celebrated 1970 lecture about the power of words to influence our daily lives. One of the twentieth century’s most influential thinkers, Foucault changed our understanding of how language and institutions shape what societies accept as truth.

Created by French director Fanny de Chaillé and performed by Guillaume Bailliart, this solo performance brings the event to life as a vivid theatrical experience. The December 1st show, followed by a discussion with the audience, is one of the only two US stops of this production. Performed in French with English supertitles.

