Bring your pups and join us for our 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank!

FREE activities, thanks to our sponsors, will include:

- Doggie donut balls and ice-cream (quantities limited)

- Costume contest with prizes

- Dog agility course

- Dog adoptions

- Foam party

- Giveaways

- Bone bar (quantities limited)

- Pup cups (quantities limited)

- Pet pampering stations

- Photo displays to pose with your furry companions & more!

Representatives from local animal nonprofits will be in attendance. Local vendors will also be at the event selling dog-related products, custom pet caricatures, and craft beers from Barker Brewhouse!