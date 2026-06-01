Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank
Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank
Bring your pups and join us for our 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank!
FREE activities, thanks to our sponsors, will include:
- Doggie donut balls and ice-cream (quantities limited)
- Costume contest with prizes
- Dog agility course
- Dog adoptions
- Foam party
- Giveaways
- Bone bar (quantities limited)
- Pup cups (quantities limited)
- Pet pampering stations
- Photo displays to pose with your furry companions & more!
Representatives from local animal nonprofits will be in attendance. Local vendors will also be at the event selling dog-related products, custom pet caricatures, and craft beers from Barker Brewhouse!
Main Street (2nd Street to 6th Street)
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Evansville Improvement District
laura@downtownevansville.com
Main Street (2nd Street to 6th Street)
laura@downtownevansville.com