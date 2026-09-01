Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920) | IU Cinema Jon Vickers Scoring Award

Celebrate the first 10 years of the IU Cinema Jon Vickers Scoring Award with us as we revisit IU alum Ryn Jorgensen's new orchestral score for what is considered to be the first major American horror film! Witness acting legend John Barrymore thrill and chill in a role that made him a household name. Silent Movie Day screening.

About Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Considered by many to be the first great American horror film, John S. Robertson’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde allowed stage legend John Barrymore to deliver his first virtuoso performance on film. Blending historic charm with grim naturalism, this 1920 version is one of the more faithful of the many screen adaptations of Stevenson’s story—though greatly influenced by T.R. Sullivan’s popular stage treatment —recounting a visionary scientist’s ill-fated attempts to unleash the human mysteries that dwell beneath the shell of the civilized self. The Kino Lorber restoration from the 35mm negative beautifully showcases the dramatic brilliance and gruesome thrills of this silent classic. Presented with a recorded performance of a new orchestral score by IU alumni Ryn Jorgensen that received its world-premiere performance at IU Cinema in February 2020. [67 min; horror, drama; silent film with intertitles]

Celebrating its first decade in 2026, the IU Cinema Vickers Scoring Award is named after IU Cinema’s founding director Jon Vickers; it is an IU Cinema-exclusive program produced in partnership with the Jacobs School of Music, and is generously endowed by former IU Trustee the Honorable P.A. Mack Jr.

The screening will be preceded by the short film You Feel Like Home (Dietrich Gunther, 2026).