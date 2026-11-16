🎄 For 34 years running, Edgewood Choirs has helped our community get into the holiday spirit with ’Tis the Season. Bring your family and friends and come celebrate with us!

This year’s concert features Cantata, Christmas Waltz, ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, The Elf’s Workshop, and the Santa Parade. Plus, the choirs are bringing Elf to the stage in a special skit!

🍪 Save room for the cookie walk at intermission!

Two showtimes: December 5th at 7pm and December 6th at 2pm