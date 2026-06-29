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End of Summer Bash

End of Summer Bash

Celebrate the end of summer with staff from BA Services and the Hoosier National Forest. There will be crafts, games, face painting and fun for all ages! Program is FREE. $8 per vehicle day use fee for recreation area.

Amphitheater: 6464 Hardin Ridge Road Heltonville, IN 47436. Once inside the Hardin Ridge entrance follow the main road until the 5th entrance on the right just past the White Oak camping loop. This is the amphitheater parking lot.

Hardin Ridge Recreation Area
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hoosier National Forest
Hardin Ridge Recreation Area
6464 Hardin Ridge Rd
Heltonville, Indiana
https://www.fs.usda.gov/r09/hoosier/events/end-summer-bash