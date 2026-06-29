End of Summer Bash

Celebrate the end of summer with staff from BA Services and the Hoosier National Forest. There will be crafts, games, face painting and fun for all ages! Program is FREE. $8 per vehicle day use fee for recreation area.

Amphitheater: 6464 Hardin Ridge Road Heltonville, IN 47436. Once inside the Hardin Ridge entrance follow the main road until the 5th entrance on the right just past the White Oak camping loop. This is the amphitheater parking lot.