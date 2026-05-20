Father's Day Dance

Saturday, June 20

Northwest Y

Calling all dads, grandpas, and father figures: Get dressed up, grab your dancing shoes, and gather your kids for our annual Father's Day Dance!

Join us for a fun celebratory evening of dinner and dancing in honor of Father's Day. Whether it's just you and your kids or several generations of father figures in your family, many memories will be made and treasured for years to come at this special event.

Cost is $10 per person. Register online at bit.ly/4cq7o1Q