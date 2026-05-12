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Free 40th anniversary screening of the late Rob Reiner’s 1986 film “Stand By Me”

Free 40th anniversary screening of the late Rob Reiner’s 1986 film “Stand By Me”

Starlite Drive-In will be hosting a FREE 40th anniversary screening of the late Rob Reiner’s classic 1986 film “Stand By Me.”

Come early to get a good parking spot and grab some concessions. The weather should be perfect.

Starlite Drive-In Theatre
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Tuttle Heating and AC
TuttleHVAC.com
Starlite Drive-In Theatre
7640 S Old State Road 37
Bloomington, Indiana 47403
https://starlitebloomington.com/