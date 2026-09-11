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Free Screening of Timeless: Don Fischer's Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports (Nashville, IN)

Timeless: Don Fischer's Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports - logo on red background

Free Screening of Timeless: Don Fischer's Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports (Nashville, IN)

Join fellow WTIU viewers and station staff for a special screening in Nashville, IN of Timeless: Don Fischer’s Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports on September 15th.

Timeless tells the story of the legendary broadcaster whose career spans generations of IU fans and athletes. Through archival footage, historic radio calls, interviews, and personal reflections, the documentary explores Fischer’s unlikely rise from a small-town Illinois upbringing to becoming one of the most recognizable voices in college sports.

Following the screening of Timeless, stick around for a screening of A Team That Wouldn't Be Beat, a rarely-seen documentary chronicling the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team and their undefeated national championship season, recently resurfaced from the IU Archives.

Brown County Public Library
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

WFIU/WTIU
(812) 855-8531
events@indianapublicmedia.org
https://www.ipm.org/events
Brown County Public Library
205 Locust Lane
Nashville, Indiana 47448
812.988.2850
programs@browncountylibrary.info
https://browncountylibrary.info