Go Beyond 2026

Go Beyond is a benefit dinner raising the final funds to send blind Navy veteran Lonnie Bedwell to the North Pole, the last leg of his Explorers Grand Slam.

Every ticket and sponsorship helps complete Beyond Vision, the feature documentary chronicling his journey from losing his sight in 1997 to conquering all seven summits.

Join us for cocktails, dinner, a filmmaker panel, a silent auction, and an exclusive first look at scenes from the film, all in celebration of a story that proves no summit is out of reach.