© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Go Beyond 2026

Go Beyond 2026

Go Beyond is a benefit dinner raising the final funds to send blind Navy veteran Lonnie Bedwell to the North Pole, the last leg of his Explorers Grand Slam.

Every ticket and sponsorship helps complete Beyond Vision, the feature documentary chronicling his journey from losing his sight in 1997 to conquering all seven summits.

Join us for cocktails, dinner, a filmmaker panel, a silent auction, and an exclusive first look at scenes from the film, all in celebration of a story that proves no summit is out of reach.

The Woolery Mill
75
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Common Ground Films
giving@commongroundfilms.org
https://www.commongroundfilms.org/
The Woolery Mill
2250 W Sunstone Dr
Bloomington, Indiana 47403
(812) 334-3663
https://www.oneworldatwoolery.com/