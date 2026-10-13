Good Manners Halloween Film Screening

Halloween week, the BFCA is partnering with La Casa and the Latino Studies Program to present a screening of Good Manners/As Boas Maneiras (Juliana Rojas & Marco Dutra, 2017). The film chronicles Clara, a lonely nurse from the outskirts of São Paulo, Brazil, who a mysterious and wealthy woman named Ana hires as the nanny for her unborn child. The two women develop a strong bond until a fateful night changes their lives forever. Refreshments provided!