Good Manners Halloween Film Screening
Good Manners Halloween Film Screening
Halloween week, the BFCA is partnering with La Casa and the Latino Studies Program to present a screening of Good Manners/As Boas Maneiras (Juliana Rojas & Marco Dutra, 2017). The film chronicles Clara, a lonely nurse from the outskirts of São Paulo, Brazil, who a mysterious and wealthy woman named Ana hires as the nanny for her unborn child. The two women develop a strong bond until a fateful night changes their lives forever. Refreshments provided!
La Casa/Latino Cultural Center
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Black Film Center & Archive
812-855-6041
bfca@iu.edu
La Casa/Latino Cultural Center
715 E 7th StBloomington, Indiana 47408