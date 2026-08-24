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Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium

Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium

Constellation Stage & Screen presents “R.L. Stine's Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium” on stage October 30-November 15 at the Waldron Auditorium.

Get ready for a frightfully fun adventure with Goosebumps The Musical, based on the wildly popular books by R. L. Stine! When Brooke and Zeke are cast in their school’s spooky new play, The Phantom, they start to wonder if the show is actually cursed. As strange messages appear and rehearsals are disrupted by a mysterious masked figure, they must uncover the truth: is it all an elaborate prank… or is their theater truly haunted? Full of catchy songs, laugh-out-loud moments, and just the right amount of Halloween-season chills, this musical mystery is perfect for kids, tweens, and grown-ups who remember reading by flashlight. Fun for all ages!

See Constellation’s website for more information, including a detailed performance schedule. Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/kids/goosebumps/

Waldron Auditorium
Prices Vary
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Constellation Stage + Screen
SeeConstellation.org
Waldron Auditorium
122 S Walnut St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
8123369300
info@seeconstellation.org
SeeConstellation.org